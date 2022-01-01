2022 Kia Forte

Listing ID: 8085319

8085319 Stock #: 22006

22006 VIN: 3KPF24AD0NE438187

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22006

Mileage 17 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.