2022 Kia Sorento

$47,954 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 1 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8992984

8992984 Stock #: 2904

2904 VIN: 5XYRGDLF9NG095816

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2904

Mileage 20,195 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.