2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

21,098 KM

Details Features

$36,961.55

+ tax & licensing
$36,962

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$36,961.55

+ taxes & licensing

21,098KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10493337
  • Stock #: P5900
  • VIN: JA4J4UA84NZ617922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,098 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

