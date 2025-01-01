Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Nissan Altima

53,888 KM

Details Features

$28,961.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Nissan Altima

2.5 SR Midnight Edition

Watch This Vehicle
12407139

2022 Nissan Altima

2.5 SR Midnight Edition

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 12407139
  2. 12407139
  3. 12407139
  4. 12407139
  5. 12407139
  6. 12407139
  7. 12407139
  8. 12407139
  9. 12407139
  10. 12407139
  11. 12407139
  12. 12407139
  13. 12407139
  14. 12407139
  15. 12407139
  16. 12407139
  17. 12407139
  18. 12407139
  19. 12407139
  20. 12407139
  21. 12407139
  22. 12407139
  23. 12407139
  24. 12407139
  25. 12407139
  26. 12407139
  27. 12407139
  28. 12407139
  29. 12407139
  30. 12407139
Contact Seller

$28,961.55

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,888KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4BL4CW1NN304722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,888 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2022 Nissan Sentra for sale in Peterborough, ON
2022 Nissan Sentra 62,613 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Nissan Altima SR for sale in Peterborough, ON
2024 Nissan Altima SR 20,002 KM $35,961.55 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Sentra for sale in Peterborough, ON
2016 Nissan Sentra 119,354 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,961.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2022 Nissan Altima