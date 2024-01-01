Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Nissan Frontier

15,354 KM

Details Features

$43,061.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Nissan Frontier

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Nissan Frontier

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 11398474
  2. 11398474
  3. 11398474
  4. 11398474
  5. 11398474
  6. 11398474
  7. 11398474
  8. 11398474
  9. 11398474
  10. 11398474
  11. 11398474
  12. 11398474
  13. 11398474
  14. 11398474
  15. 11398474
  16. 11398474
  17. 11398474
  18. 11398474
  19. 11398474
  20. 11398474
  21. 11398474
  22. 11398474
Contact Seller

$43,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,354KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6ED1CM8NN623081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 93198A
  • Mileage 15,354 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2015 Subaru Impreza for sale in Peterborough, ON
2015 Subaru Impreza 142,895 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Frontier for sale in Peterborough, ON
2022 Nissan Frontier 15,354 KM $43,061.55 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Titan for sale in Peterborough, ON
2017 Nissan Titan 91,814 KM $27,061.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2022 Nissan Frontier