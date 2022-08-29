Menu
2022 Nissan Frontier

45 KM

Details Features

$48,493

+ tax & licensing
$48,493

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2022 Nissan Frontier

2022 Nissan Frontier

SV

2022 Nissan Frontier

SV

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$48,493

+ taxes & licensing

45KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9176221
  Stock #: 92429
  VIN: 1N6ED1FK8NN692170

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

