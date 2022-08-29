$48,493+ tax & licensing
$48,493
+ taxes & licensing
Trans Canada Nissan
705-743-4141
2022 Nissan Frontier
2022 Nissan Frontier
SV
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$48,493
+ taxes & licensing
45KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9176221
- Stock #: 92429
- VIN: 1N6ED1FK8NN692170
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2