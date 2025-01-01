Menu
2022 Nissan Kicks

20,269 KM

Details Features

$23,451.55

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Nissan Kicks

S

12944955

2022 Nissan Kicks

S

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$23,451.55

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,269KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5BV6NL513913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6199
  • Mileage 20,269 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
$23,451.55

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2022 Nissan Kicks