$23,451.55+ taxes & licensing
2022 Nissan Kicks
S
2022 Nissan Kicks
S
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$23,451.55
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20,269KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5BV6NL513913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6199
- Mileage 20,269 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
2022 Nissan Kicks