Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Nissan Murano

87,679 KM

Details Features

$27,961.55

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Nissan Murano

SV

Watch This Vehicle
12619074

2022 Nissan Murano

SV

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 12619074
  2. 12619074
  3. 12619074
  4. 12619074
  5. 12619074
  6. 12619074
  7. 12619074
  8. 12619074
  9. 12619074
  10. 12619074
  11. 12619074
  12. 12619074
  13. 12619074
  14. 12619074
  15. 12619074
  16. 12619074
  17. 12619074
  18. 12619074
  19. 12619074
  20. 12619074
  21. 12619074
  22. 12619074
  23. 12619074
  24. 12619074
  25. 12619074
  26. 12619074
  27. 12619074
  28. 12619074
  29. 12619074
Contact Seller

$27,961.55

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,679KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2BSXNC123973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,679 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2020 Infiniti QX50 AUTOGRAPH for sale in Peterborough, ON
2020 Infiniti QX50 AUTOGRAPH 42,338 KM $33,961.55 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Peterborough, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue SV 34,345 KM $28,961.55 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum for sale in Peterborough, ON
2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum 51,530 KM $36,961.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,961.55

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2022 Nissan Murano