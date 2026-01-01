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2022 Nissan Rogue

6,125 KM

Details Features

$27,980

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle
14187275

2022 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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Contact Seller

$27,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
6,125KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3BA9NW040108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,125 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Convenience

Remote Starter
Remote Entry

Safety

Parking Distance Sensors

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-XXXX

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705-743-4141

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$27,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2022 Nissan Rogue