2022 Nissan Sentra

142,656 KM

Details Features

$18,961.55

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Nissan Sentra

SR

12920258

2022 Nissan Sentra

SR

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$18,961.55

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,656KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8DV0NY266038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,656 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

