Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek

28,727 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Outdoor

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Outdoor

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 11327404
  2. 11327404
  3. 11327404
  4. 11327404
  5. 11327404
  6. 11327404
  7. 11327404
  8. 11327404
  9. 11327404
  10. 11327404
  11. 11327404
  12. 11327404
  13. 11327404
  14. 11327404
  15. 11327404
  16. 11327404
  17. 11327404
  18. 11327404
  19. 11327404
  20. 11327404
  21. 11327404
  22. 11327404
  23. 11327404
  24. 11327404
  25. 11327404
  26. 11327404
  27. 11327404
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
28,727KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTHSC5NH261954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,727 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks for sale in Peterborough, ON
2020 Nissan Kicks 33,085 KM $24,661.55 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Infiniti QX50 for sale in Peterborough, ON
2021 Infiniti QX50 50,783 KM $37,061.55 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue for sale in Peterborough, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue 45,788 KM $30,511.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek