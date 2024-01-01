Menu
2023 Honda HR-V

34,554 KM

$39,061.55

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda HR-V

EX-L NAVI

2023 Honda HR-V

EX-L NAVI

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$39,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

34,554KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRZ2H79PM105759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9250A
  • Mileage 34,554 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

$39,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

2023 Honda HR-V