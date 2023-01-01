2023 Nissan Altima

$36,911.55 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 , 6 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10603065

10603065 Stock #: 92879A

92879A VIN: 1N4BL4CW2PN342656

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 11,650 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.