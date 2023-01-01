$36,911.55+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Altima
SR
Location
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
11,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10603065
- Stock #: 92879A
- VIN: 1N4BL4CW2PN342656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,650 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2