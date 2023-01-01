Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Nissan Altima

11,650 KM

Details Features

$36,911.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,912

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2023 Nissan Altima

2023 Nissan Altima

SR

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Nissan Altima

SR

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 10603065
  2. 10603065
  3. 10603065
  4. 10603065
  5. 10603065
  6. 10603065
  7. 10603065
  8. 10603065
  9. 10603065
  10. 10603065
  11. 10603065
  12. 10603065
  13. 10603065
  14. 10603065
  15. 10603065
  16. 10603065
  17. 10603065
  18. 10603065
  19. 10603065
  20. 10603065
  21. 10603065
  22. 10603065
  23. 10603065
  24. 10603065
  25. 10603065
Contact Seller

$36,911.55

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
11,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10603065
  • Stock #: 92879A
  • VIN: 1N4BL4CW2PN342656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,650 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2018 Fiat 500 X Trek...
 138,468 KM
$19,061.55 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Altima SR
 11,650 KM
$36,911.55 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Ranger
98,352 KM
$45,061.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory