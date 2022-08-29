Menu
2023 Nissan Altima

55 KM

Details Features

$36,153

+ tax & licensing
$36,153

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2023 Nissan Altima

2023 Nissan Altima

SR

2023 Nissan Altima

SR

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$36,153

+ taxes & licensing

55KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9176218
  • Stock #: 92474
  • VIN: 1N4BL4CW5PN301468

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92474
  • Mileage 55 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

