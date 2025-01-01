$42,961.55+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Nissan Frontier
Pro-4X
2023 Nissan Frontier
Pro-4X
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$42,961.55
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,664KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1N6ED1EK9PN635870
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 93352A
- Mileage 31,664 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan
2020 Nissan Sentra SR 54,825 KM $21,961.55 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 132,644 KM $21,961.55 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue SV 43,356 KM $27,461.55 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Trans Canada Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-743-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$42,961.55
+ taxes & licensing
Trans Canada Nissan
705-743-4141
2023 Nissan Frontier