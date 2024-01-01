Menu
2023 Nissan Kicks

9,435 KM

Details Features

$25,911.55

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Kicks

SV

2023 Nissan Kicks

SV

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$25,911.55

+ taxes & licensing

9,435KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CVXPL481548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92978A
  • Mileage 9,435 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

2023 Nissan Kicks