2023 Nissan Murano

35 KM

Details Features

$48,618

+ tax & licensing
$48,618

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2023 Nissan Murano

2023 Nissan Murano

2023 Nissan Murano

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$48,618

+ taxes & licensing

35KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9176215
  Stock #: 92462
  VIN: 5N1AZ2CS7PC104069

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 92462
  Mileage 35 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

