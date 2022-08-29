Menu
2023 Nissan Pathfinder

10 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

10KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9285391
  • Stock #: 92483
  • VIN: 5N1DR3CE9PC201688

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

