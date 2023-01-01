$35,061.55+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,062
+ taxes & licensing
Trans Canada Nissan
705-743-4141
2023 Nissan Rogue
2023 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$35,061.55
+ taxes & licensing
16,183KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10463874
- Stock #: 92827A
- VIN: 5N1AT3AB2PC751568
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,183 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2