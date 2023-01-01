Menu
2023 Nissan Rogue

16,183 KM

Details Features

$35,061.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,062

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2023 Nissan Rogue

2023 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

Contact Seller

$35,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
16,183KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10463874
  • Stock #: 92827A
  • VIN: 5N1AT3AB2PC751568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,183 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

