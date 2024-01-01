Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Nissan Rogue

26,226 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle
11963880

2023 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,226KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3CB8PW202000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,226 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2021 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Peterborough, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue SV 59,220 KM $26,961.55 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Traverse RS for sale in Peterborough, ON
2020 Chevrolet Traverse RS 105,777 KM $29,961.55 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Peterborough, ON
2020 Ford Escape SEL 65,031 KM $24,961.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2023 Nissan Rogue