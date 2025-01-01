$36,061.55+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
SL
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
Used
20,172KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3CB8PW192102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,172 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
2023 Nissan Rogue