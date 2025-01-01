Menu
2023 Nissan Rogue

48,265 KM

$37,961.55

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue

Platinum

12944958

2023 Nissan Rogue

Platinum

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$37,961.55

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,265KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3DD0PW316170

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,265 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
$37,961.55

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2023 Nissan Rogue