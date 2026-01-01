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2023 Nissan Rogue

40,418 KM

Details Features

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Rogue

Watch This Vehicle
14233226

2023 Nissan Rogue

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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Contact Seller

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
40,418KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3BB2PW207467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,418 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Remote Entry

Exterior

Sunroof

Safety

Parking Distance Sensors

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-XXXX

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705-743-4141

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$29,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2023 Nissan Rogue