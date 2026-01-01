$29,980+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Nissan Rogue
2023 Nissan Rogue
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$29,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
40,418KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3BB2PW207467
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,418 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Exterior
Sunroof
Safety
Parking Distance Sensors
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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Trans Canada Nissan
705-743-4141
2023 Nissan Rogue