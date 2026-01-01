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2023 Nissan Rogue

102,387 KM

Details Features

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle
14499571

2023 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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Contact Seller

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
102,387KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3CBXPW186334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,387 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-XXXX

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705-743-4141

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$24,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2023 Nissan Rogue