<p> youve come to the right place!We know that you have high expectations and our goal is to meet and exceed every one of them with superb customer service.The majority of our customers are repeat buyers because they know our salespeople will focus on their needs.We are located at 238 Lansdowne street East Peterborough</p> <p> Clarington and surrounding areas. We invite you to drop in and let us know how we can help you.If you would like to give our Sales team a call</p> <p> you can be assured of an incredible selection of new and used vehicles to choose from.Every one of our used vehicles undergoes an exhaustive inspection and is certified by our Service Advisor Team to give you peace of mind knowing that your purchased or leased vehicle is safe for you and your family.Our pre-owned vehicles also come with a full CarProof report</p> <p> a 36 day Safety Warranty and we ensure that each vehicle is detailed for free before handing over the keys to you.Browse through our online inventory of new and Used Vehicles at PeterboroughKia.ca or phone us to schedule a test drive. Call 705-741-1188 or schedule an appointment online now.Compare our vehicles and reputation to others and compare for yourself. Everything we do is focused on providing absolute clarity so that you can make an informed decision and buy with confidence</p> <p> Free CarProof Report and 36 Day Safety Warranty. Real pictures and full vehicle descriptions are provided to help you with your research. To simplify your experience</p> <a href=http://www.peterboroughkia.ca/occasion/Kia-Carnival-2024-id11848675.html>http://www.peterboroughkia.ca/occasion/Kia-Carnival-2024-id11848675.html</a>

2024 Kia Carnival

19,782 KM

Details Description Features

$52,999

+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Carnival

SX TA

12171562

2024 Kia Carnival

SX TA

Location

Peterborough Kia

238 Lansdowne St East, Peterborough, ON K9L 2A3

705-741-1188

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,782KM
VIN KNDNE5H37R6376532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Flare Red (C7R)
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,782 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Peterborough Kia

Peterborough Kia

238 Lansdowne St East, Peterborough, ON K9L 2A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-741-XXXX

705-741-1188

2024 Kia Carnival