2024 Kia Sportage

60,500 KM

Details

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing
12939317

Location

Peterborough Kia

238 Lansdowne St East, Peterborough, ON K9L 2A3

705-741-1188

Used
60,500KM
VIN KNDPUCDF0R7324217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black, Synthetic Leather Seat Trim
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 60,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Peterborough Kia

238 Lansdowne St East, Peterborough, ON K9L 2A3
