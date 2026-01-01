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2024 Nissan Kicks

4,031 KM

Details Features

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Nissan Kicks

S

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14187305

2024 Nissan Kicks

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Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

Contact Seller

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
4,031KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5BV4RL536693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6312
  • Mileage 4,031 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-XXXX

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705-743-4141

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$22,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2024 Nissan Kicks