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Explore the compact crossover built for urban efficiency and practical everyday use, ready to test drive!

2024 Nissan Kicks

3,937 KM

Details Description Features

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Nissan Kicks

SV

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14499562

2024 Nissan Kicks

SV

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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Contact Seller

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
3,937KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CV8RL571591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6332
  • Mileage 3,937 KM

Vehicle Description

Explore the compact crossover built for urban efficiency and practical everyday use, ready to test drive!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-XXXX

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705-743-4141

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$22,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2024 Nissan Kicks