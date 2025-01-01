$55,061.55+ tax & licensing
2024 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$55,061.55
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,904KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR3DF2RC203776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6143
- Mileage 19,904 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
9 Speed Automatic
2024 Nissan Pathfinder