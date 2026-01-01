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2024 Nissan Rogue

32,661 KM

Details Features

$28,980

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Nissan Rogue

SV MOONROOF

Watch This Vehicle
14114593

2024 Nissan Rogue

SV MOONROOF

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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Contact Seller

$28,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
32,661KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3BB3RW429678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,661 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-XXXX

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705-743-4141

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$28,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2024 Nissan Rogue