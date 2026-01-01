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2024 Nissan Rogue

43,119 KM

Details Features

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle
14463646

2024 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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Contact Seller

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
43,119KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3CB3RW437830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,119 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-XXXX

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705-743-4141

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$29,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2024 Nissan Rogue