2024 Nissan Sentra

8,368 KM

$25,961.55

+ tax & licensing
2024 Nissan Sentra

SV

12539283

2024 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$25,961.55

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,368KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8CV8RY280079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,368 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
$25,961.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2024 Nissan Sentra