$24,061.55+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Nissan Sentra
2024 Nissan Sentra
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$24,061.55
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,118KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8BV6RY211411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,118 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan
2018 Nissan Qashqai 52,630 KM $20,961.55 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Qashqai 40,097 KM $22,961.55 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Rogue Platinum 104,273 KM $27,961.55 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Trans Canada Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-743-XXXX(click to show)
$24,061.55
+ taxes & licensing>
Trans Canada Nissan
705-743-4141
2024 Nissan Sentra