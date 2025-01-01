Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Nissan Sentra

24,118 KM

Details Features

$24,061.55

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Nissan Sentra

Watch This Vehicle
13182899

2024 Nissan Sentra

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 13182899
  2. 13182899
  3. 13182899
  4. 13182899
  5. 13182899
  6. 13182899
  7. 13182899
  8. 13182899
  9. 13182899
  10. 13182899
  11. 13182899
  12. 13182899
  13. 13182899
  14. 13182899
  15. 13182899
  16. 13182899
  17. 13182899
  18. 13182899
  19. 13182899
  20. 13182899
  21. 13182899
  22. 13182899
  23. 13182899
  24. 13182899
  25. 13182899
Contact Seller

$24,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,118KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8BV6RY211411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,118 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2018 Nissan Qashqai for sale in Peterborough, ON
2018 Nissan Qashqai 52,630 KM $20,961.55 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai for sale in Peterborough, ON
2021 Nissan Qashqai 40,097 KM $22,961.55 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Rogue Platinum for sale in Peterborough, ON
2022 Nissan Rogue Platinum 104,273 KM $27,961.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,061.55

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2024 Nissan Sentra