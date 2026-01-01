Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Nissan Sentra

23,496 KM

Details Features

$26,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Nissan Sentra

SR

Watch This Vehicle
14187284

2024 Nissan Sentra

SR

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

Contact Seller

$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
23,496KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8DV3RY317974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6311
  • Mileage 23,496 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2019 Nissan Murano for sale in Peterborough, ON
2019 Nissan Murano 45,817 KM $26,980 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo for sale in Peterborough, ON
2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 75,416 KM $12,980 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Peterborough, ON
2025 Nissan Sentra SV 5,410 KM $24,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2024 Nissan Sentra