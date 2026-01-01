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2024 Nissan Sentra

20,513 KM

Details Features

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle
14233244

2024 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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Contact Seller

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
20,513KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8CV9RY305877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,513 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
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Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-XXXX

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705-743-4141

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$23,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2024 Nissan Sentra