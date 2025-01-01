Menu
Account
Sign In
Interstellar Grey, Black/White, Synthetic Leather Seat Trim

2025 Kia K4

6,894 KM

Details Description Features

$34,502

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Kia K4

GT-Line Turbo Limited FWD

Watch This Vehicle
12958661

2025 Kia K4

GT-Line Turbo Limited FWD

Location

Peterborough Kia

238 Lansdowne St East, Peterborough, ON K9L 2A3

705-741-1188

Contact Seller

$34,502

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
6,894KM
VIN 3KPFW4DC4SE062208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Interstellar Grey
  • Interior Colour Black/White, Synthetic Leather Seat Trim
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 6,894 KM

Vehicle Description

Interstellar Grey, Black/White, Synthetic Leather Seat Trim

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK/WHITE
Synthetic Leather Seat Trim
INTERSTELLAR GREY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Peterborough Kia

Used 2025 Kia K4 GT-Line Turbo Limited FWD for sale in Peterborough, ON
2025 Kia K4 GT-Line Turbo Limited FWD 6,894 KM $34,502 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Kia Seltos LX FWD for sale in Peterborough, ON
2025 Kia Seltos LX FWD 5,600 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Sportage X-line AWD for sale in Peterborough, ON
2024 Kia Sportage X-line AWD 60,500 KM $36,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Peterborough Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peterborough Kia

Peterborough Kia

238 Lansdowne St East, Peterborough, ON K9L 2A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-741-XXXX

(click to show)

705-741-1188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,502

+ taxes & licensing>

Peterborough Kia

705-741-1188

2025 Kia K4