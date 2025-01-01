$34,502+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 Kia K4
GT-Line Turbo Limited FWD
2025 Kia K4
GT-Line Turbo Limited FWD
Location
Peterborough Kia
238 Lansdowne St East, Peterborough, ON K9L 2A3
705-741-1188
$34,502
+ taxes & licensing
Used
6,894KM
VIN 3KPFW4DC4SE062208
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Interstellar Grey
- Interior Colour Black/White, Synthetic Leather Seat Trim
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 6,894 KM
Vehicle Description
Interstellar Grey, Black/White, Synthetic Leather Seat Trim
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BLACK/WHITE
Synthetic Leather Seat Trim
INTERSTELLAR GREY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Peterborough Kia
2025 Kia K4 GT-Line Turbo Limited FWD 6,894 KM $34,502 + tax & lic
2025 Kia Seltos LX FWD 5,600 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
2024 Kia Sportage X-line AWD 60,500 KM $36,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Peterborough Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peterborough Kia
238 Lansdowne St East, Peterborough, ON K9L 2A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-741-XXXX(click to show)
$34,502
+ taxes & licensing>
Peterborough Kia
705-741-1188
2025 Kia K4