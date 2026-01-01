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Meet the 2025 Kia Seltos EX AWD, a smart compact SUV that fits busy Canadian life with ease. This used example at Peterborough Kia comes in Blue with a Black interior, has only 11,215 km, and pairs all-wheel drive with an automatic transmission for confident year-round travel. The 2025 Kia Seltos EX AWD brings together modern style, practical size, and everyday comfort in one well-rounded package. It is easy to park in town, smooth on the highway, and ready for changing road conditions around Peterborough. For drivers who want versatility without excess, this SUV makes a strong case. FEATURES OF THE Seltos Ex Awd »» All-wheel drive for four-season confidence »» Automatic transmission for smooth daily driving »» Compact SUV size suits urban use »» Blue exterior with Black interior ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES »» All-wheel drive adds traction in poor weather »» Strong SUV stance supports confident road manners »» Elevated seating position helps outward visibility »» Modern Kia design supports everyday peace PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY »» Automatic transmission delivers smooth power response »» Compact size helps easy city manoeuvring »» All-wheel drive aids changing road grip »» Low 11,215 km shows light use COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE »» Spacious cabin suits daily commutes well »» Four doors allow easy passenger entry »» Black interior offers clean, timeless look »» SUV versatility supports errands and travel TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY »» Driver-focused layout keeps controls within reach »» Clear instrument display supports quick checks »» Automatic transmission simplifies stop-and-go traffic »» Modern cabin design feels intuitive daily CARGO SPACE »» Rear cargo area supports daily errands »» SUV body style adds useful versatility »» Cabin layout balances passengers and gear »» Compact footprint still offers practical storage WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE »» Confident all-wheel drive in Canadian winters »» Easy-to-manage size for city parking »» Useful cargo room for active lifestyles »» Comfortable ride for daily commuting This 2025 Kia Seltos Ex Awds VIN is: KNDEUCAAXS7673312.<p> a smart compact SUV that fits busy Canadian life with ease. This used example at Peterborough Kia comes in Blue with a Black interior</p> <p> and pairs all-wheel drive with an automatic transmission for confident year-round travel. The 2025 Kia Seltos EX AWD brings together modern style</p> <p> and ready for changing road conditions around Peterborough. For drivers who want versatility without excess</p> <p> this SUV makes a strong case. FEATURES OF THE Seltos Ex Awd »» All-wheel drive for four-season confidence »» Automatic transmission for smooth daily driving »» Compact SUV size suits urban use »» Blue exterior with Black interior ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES »» All-wheel drive adds traction in poor weather »» Strong SUV stance supports confident road manners »» Elevated seating position helps outward visibility »» Modern Kia design supports everyday peace PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY »» Automatic transmission delivers smooth power response »» Compact size helps easy city manoeuvring »» All-wheel drive aids changing road grip »» Low 11</p> <p>215 km shows light use COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE »» Spacious cabin suits daily commutes well »» Four doors allow easy passenger entry »» Black interior offers clean</p> <p> timeless look »» SUV versatility supports errands and travel TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY »» Driver-focused layout keeps controls within reach »» Clear instrument display supports quick checks »» Automatic transmission simplifies stop-and-go traffic »» Modern cabin design feels intuitive daily CARGO SPACE »» Rear cargo area supports daily errands »» SUV body style adds useful versatility »» Cabin layout balances passengers and gear »» Compact footprint still offers practical storage WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE »» Confident all-wheel drive in Canadian winters »» Easy-to-manage size for city parking »» Useful cargo room for active lifestyles »» Comfortable ride for daily commuting This 2025 Kia Seltos Ex Awds VIN is: KNDEUCAAXS7673312.</p>

2025 Kia Seltos

11,215 KM

Details Description Features

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Kia Seltos

EX AWD

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14007888

2025 Kia Seltos

EX AWD

Location

Peterborough Kia

238 Lansdowne St East, Peterborough, ON K9L 2A3

705-741-1188

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$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
11,215KM
VIN KNDEUCAAXS7673312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pluton Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 11,215 KM

Vehicle Description

Meet the 2025 Kia Seltos EX AWD, a smart compact SUV that fits busy Canadian life with ease. This used example at Peterborough Kia comes in Blue with a Black interior, has only 11,215 km, and pairs all-wheel drive with an automatic transmission for confident year-round travel.

The 2025 Kia Seltos EX AWD brings together modern style, practical size, and everyday comfort in one well-rounded package. It is easy to park in town, smooth on the highway, and ready for changing road conditions around Peterborough. For drivers who want versatility without excess, this SUV makes a strong case.

FEATURES OF THE Seltos Ex Awd

»» All-wheel drive for four-season confidence
»» Automatic transmission for smooth daily driving
»» Compact SUV size suits urban use
»» Blue exterior with Black interior

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES

»» All-wheel drive adds traction in poor weather
»» Strong SUV stance supports confident road manners
»» Elevated seating position helps outward visibility
»» Modern Kia design supports everyday peace

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY

»» Automatic transmission delivers smooth power response
»» Compact size helps easy city manoeuvring
»» All-wheel drive aids changing road grip
»» Low 11,215 km shows light use

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

»» Spacious cabin suits daily commutes well
»» Four doors allow easy passenger entry
»» Black interior offers clean, timeless look
»» SUV versatility supports errands and travel

TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY

»» Driver-focused layout keeps controls within reach
»» Clear instrument display supports quick checks
»» Automatic transmission simplifies stop-and-go traffic
»» Modern cabin design feels intuitive daily

CARGO SPACE

»» Rear cargo area supports daily errands
»» SUV body style adds useful versatility
»» Cabin layout balances passengers and gear
»» Compact footprint still offers practical storage

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE

»» Confident all-wheel drive in Canadian winters
»» Easy-to-manage size for city parking
»» Useful cargo room for active lifestyles
»» Comfortable ride for daily commuting

This 2025 Kia Seltos Ex Awd's VIN is: KNDEUCAAXS7673312.

a smart compact SUV that fits busy Canadian life with ease. This used example at Peterborough Kia comes in Blue with a Black interior


and pairs all-wheel drive with an automatic transmission for confident year-round travel.

The 2025 Kia Seltos EX AWD brings together modern style


and ready for changing road conditions around Peterborough. For drivers who want versatility without excess


this SUV makes a strong case.

FEATURES OF THE Seltos Ex Awd

»» All-wheel drive for four-season confidence
»» Automatic transmission for smooth daily driving
»» Compact SUV size suits urban use
»» Blue exterior with Black interior

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES

»» All-wheel drive adds traction in poor weather
»» Strong SUV stance supports confident road manners
»» Elevated seating position helps outward visibility
»» Modern Kia design supports everyday peace

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY

»» Automatic transmission delivers smooth power response
»» Compact size helps easy city manoeuvring
»» All-wheel drive aids changing road grip
»» Low 11


215 km shows light use

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

»» Spacious cabin suits daily commutes well
»» Four doors allow easy passenger entry
»» Black interior offers clean


timeless look
»» SUV versatility supports errands and travel

TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY

»» Driver-focused layout keeps controls within reach
»» Clear instrument display supports quick checks
»» Automatic transmission simplifies stop-and-go traffic
»» Modern cabin design feels intuitive daily

CARGO SPACE

»» Rear cargo area supports daily errands
»» SUV body style adds useful versatility
»» Cabin layout balances passengers and gear
»» Compact footprint still offers practical storage

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE

»» Confident all-wheel drive in Canadian winters
»» Easy-to-manage size for city parking
»» Useful cargo room for active lifestyles
»» Comfortable ride for daily commuting

This 2025 Kia Seltos Ex Awd's VIN is: KNDEUCAAXS7673312.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

215 km
practical size
has only 11
smooth on the highway
Meet the 2025 Kia Seltos EX AWD
and everyday comfort in one well-rounded package. It is easy to park in town

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Peterborough Kia

Peterborough Kia

238 Lansdowne St East, Peterborough, ON K9L 2A3
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$30,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Peterborough Kia

705-741-1188

2025 Kia Seltos