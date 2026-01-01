$30,998+ taxes & licensing
2025 Kia Seltos
EX AWD
2025 Kia Seltos
EX AWD
Location
Peterborough Kia
238 Lansdowne St East, Peterborough, ON K9L 2A3
705-741-1188
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pluton Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 11,215 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Kia Seltos EX AWD brings together modern style, practical size, and everyday comfort in one well-rounded package. It is easy to park in town, smooth on the highway, and ready for changing road conditions around Peterborough. For drivers who want versatility without excess, this SUV makes a strong case.
FEATURES OF THE Seltos Ex Awd
»» All-wheel drive for four-season confidence
»» Automatic transmission for smooth daily driving
»» Compact SUV size suits urban use
»» Blue exterior with Black interior
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» All-wheel drive adds traction in poor weather
»» Strong SUV stance supports confident road manners
»» Elevated seating position helps outward visibility
»» Modern Kia design supports everyday peace
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» Automatic transmission delivers smooth power response
»» Compact size helps easy city manoeuvring
»» All-wheel drive aids changing road grip
»» Low 11,215 km shows light use
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious cabin suits daily commutes well
»» Four doors allow easy passenger entry
»» Black interior offers clean, timeless look
»» SUV versatility supports errands and travel
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Driver-focused layout keeps controls within reach
»» Clear instrument display supports quick checks
»» Automatic transmission simplifies stop-and-go traffic
»» Modern cabin design feels intuitive daily
CARGO SPACE
»» Rear cargo area supports daily errands
»» SUV body style adds useful versatility
»» Cabin layout balances passengers and gear
»» Compact footprint still offers practical storage
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Confident all-wheel drive in Canadian winters
»» Easy-to-manage size for city parking
»» Useful cargo room for active lifestyles
»» Comfortable ride for daily commuting
This 2025 Kia Seltos Ex Awd's VIN is: KNDEUCAAXS7673312.
a smart compact SUV that fits busy Canadian life with ease. This used example at Peterborough Kia comes in Blue with a Black interior
and pairs all-wheel drive with an automatic transmission for confident year-round travel.
The 2025 Kia Seltos EX AWD brings together modern style
and ready for changing road conditions around Peterborough. For drivers who want versatility without excess
this SUV makes a strong case.
FEATURES OF THE Seltos Ex Awd
»» All-wheel drive for four-season confidence
»» Automatic transmission for smooth daily driving
»» Compact SUV size suits urban use
»» Blue exterior with Black interior
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» All-wheel drive adds traction in poor weather
»» Strong SUV stance supports confident road manners
»» Elevated seating position helps outward visibility
»» Modern Kia design supports everyday peace
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» Automatic transmission delivers smooth power response
»» Compact size helps easy city manoeuvring
»» All-wheel drive aids changing road grip
»» Low 11
215 km shows light use
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious cabin suits daily commutes well
»» Four doors allow easy passenger entry
»» Black interior offers clean
timeless look
»» SUV versatility supports errands and travel
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Driver-focused layout keeps controls within reach
»» Clear instrument display supports quick checks
»» Automatic transmission simplifies stop-and-go traffic
»» Modern cabin design feels intuitive daily
CARGO SPACE
»» Rear cargo area supports daily errands
»» SUV body style adds useful versatility
»» Cabin layout balances passengers and gear
»» Compact footprint still offers practical storage
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Confident all-wheel drive in Canadian winters
»» Easy-to-manage size for city parking
»» Useful cargo room for active lifestyles
»» Comfortable ride for daily commuting
This 2025 Kia Seltos Ex Awd's VIN is: KNDEUCAAXS7673312.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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705-741-1188