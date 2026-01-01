GEAR

Control

capable

modern design

snowy

500 km

or loading up for a weekend away

weekend travel

at the office

Finished in blue with a black interior

useful cabin layout

or uneven roads

taking the kids to activities

this used 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD brings together family-ready space

confident all-wheel-drive control

and modern everyday usability. Offered by Peterborough Kia in Peterborough

it has 10

500 km on the odometer and an automatic transmission for smooth

and balanced road manners make it well suited for commuting

and usefulness. Its all-wheel-drive system helps inspire confidence on wet

while the automatic transmission keeps every trip relaxed and refined. For drivers in Ontario

that added traction can make a real difference. Inside

or a mix of both. Whether you are heading to work

while the Black interior adds a clean

timeless feel. The overall design is modern without being overdone

making it easy to enjoy for years to come. It looks right at home in the driveway