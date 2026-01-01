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Finished in Blue with a Black interior, this used 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD brings together family-ready space, confident all-wheel-drive control, and modern everyday usability. Offered by Peterborough Kia in Peterborough, it has 10,500 km on the odometer and an automatic transmission for smooth, easy driving. This 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD is a smart choice for drivers who want a midsize SUV with practical comfort and year-round confidence. Its clean, modern design, useful cabin layout, and balanced road manners make it well suited for commuting, weekend travel, and busy family life in every season. FEATURES OF THE Sorento Ex Awd »» All-wheel drive for four-season road confidence »» Automatic transmission for smooth daily driving »» Three-row midsize SUV versatility built in »» Blue exterior with Black interior finish ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES »» Advanced driver-assistance features help support awareness »» Strong body structure enhances occupant protection »» Multiple airbags support everyday peace of mind »» Stability systems help maintain composed handling PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY »» Automatic transmission delivers smooth power consistently »» All-wheel drive adds traction in weather »» Responsive performance suits city and highway »» Balanced efficiency for midsize SUV driving COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE »» Spacious cabin supports family-friendly daily comfort »» Three-row layout adds flexible passenger seating »» Easy entry height helps everyday access »» Useful interior design keeps essentials organized TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY »» Modern infotainment layout keeps controls accessible »» Clear driver information supports daily confidence »» Connectivity features help simplify busy routines »» User-friendly interface promotes easy operation CARGO SPACE »» Rear cargo area supports daily errands »» Flexible cabin helps manage changing needs »» Folding seat versatility expands carrying options »» Midsize dimensions balance space and usability WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE »» Confident all-wheel-drive feel in changing weather »» Family-friendly interior space for daily use »» Smooth ride quality on longer trips »» Practical size with versatile cargo flexibility The 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD stands out with the right mix of comfort, control, and usefulness. Its all-wheel-drive system helps inspire confidence on wet, snowy, or uneven roads, while the automatic transmission keeps every trip relaxed and refined. For drivers in Ontario, that added traction can make a real difference. Inside, this 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD offers the kind of space that makes daily life easier. The three-row configuration gives you added flexibility for passengers, gear, or a mix of both. Whether you are heading to work, taking the kids to activities, or loading up for a weekend away, this SUV adapts with ease. The Blue exterior gives this 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD a fresh and upscale look, while the Black interior adds a clean, timeless feel. The overall design is modern without being overdone, making it easy to enjoy for years to come. It looks right at home in the driveway, at the office, or on the road north. With only 10,500 km, this used 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD offers low-kilometre value and the appeal of a nearly new SUV. It is a practical, capable, and refined option for shoppers who want everyday versatility from a trusted midsize Kia utility vehicle. This 2025 Kia Sorento Ex Awds VIN is: 5XYRHDJF6SG362406.<p> easy driving. This 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD is a smart choice for drivers who want a midsize SUV with practical comfort and year-round confidence. Its clean</p> <p> and busy family life in every season. FEATURES OF THE Sorento Ex Awd »» All-wheel drive for four-season road confidence »» Automatic transmission for smooth daily driving »» Three-row midsize SUV versatility built in »» Blue exterior with Black interior finish ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES »» Advanced driver-assistance features help support awareness »» Strong body structure enhances occupant protection »» Multiple airbags support everyday peace of mind »» Stability systems help maintain composed handling PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY »» Automatic transmission delivers smooth power consistently »» All-wheel drive adds traction in weather »» Responsive performance suits city and highway »» Balanced efficiency for midsize SUV driving COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE »» Spacious cabin supports family-friendly daily comfort »» Three-row layout adds flexible passenger seating »» Easy entry height helps everyday access »» Useful interior design keeps essentials organized TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY »» Modern infotainment layout keeps controls accessible »» Clear driver information supports daily confidence »» Connectivity features help simplify busy routines »» User-friendly interface promotes easy operation CARGO SPACE »» Rear cargo area supports daily errands »» Flexible cabin helps manage changing needs »» Folding seat versatility expands carrying options »» Midsize dimensions balance space and usability WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE »» Confident all-wheel-drive feel in changing weather »» Family-friendly interior space for daily use »» Smooth ride quality on longer trips »» Practical size with versatile cargo flexibility The 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD stands out with the right mix of comfort</p> <p> this 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD offers the kind of space that makes daily life easier. The three-row configuration gives you added flexibility for passengers</p> <p> this SUV adapts with ease. The Blue exterior gives this 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD a fresh and upscale look</p> <p> this used 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD offers low-kilometre value and the appeal of a nearly new SUV. It is a practical</p> <p> and refined option for shoppers who want everyday versatility from a trusted midsize Kia utility vehicle. This 2025 Kia Sorento Ex Awds VIN is: 5XYRHDJF6SG362406.</p>

2025 Kia Sorento

10,500 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Kia Sorento

EX AWD

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14007891

2025 Kia Sorento

EX AWD

Location

Peterborough Kia

238 Lansdowne St East, Peterborough, ON K9L 2A3

705-741-1188

Contact Seller

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
10,500KM
VIN 5XYRHDJF6SG362406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 10,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in Blue with a Black interior, this used 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD brings together family-ready space, confident all-wheel-drive control, and modern everyday usability. Offered by Peterborough Kia in Peterborough, it has 10,500 km on the odometer and an automatic transmission for smooth, easy driving.

This 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD is a smart choice for drivers who want a midsize SUV with practical comfort and year-round confidence. Its clean, modern design, useful cabin layout, and balanced road manners make it well suited for commuting, weekend travel, and busy family life in every season.

FEATURES OF THE Sorento Ex Awd

»» All-wheel drive for four-season road confidence
»» Automatic transmission for smooth daily driving
»» Three-row midsize SUV versatility built in
»» Blue exterior with Black interior finish

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES

»» Advanced driver-assistance features help support awareness
»» Strong body structure enhances occupant protection
»» Multiple airbags support everyday peace of mind
»» Stability systems help maintain composed handling

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY

»» Automatic transmission delivers smooth power consistently
»» All-wheel drive adds traction in weather
»» Responsive performance suits city and highway
»» Balanced efficiency for midsize SUV driving

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

»» Spacious cabin supports family-friendly daily comfort
»» Three-row layout adds flexible passenger seating
»» Easy entry height helps everyday access
»» Useful interior design keeps essentials organized

TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY

»» Modern infotainment layout keeps controls accessible
»» Clear driver information supports daily confidence
»» Connectivity features help simplify busy routines
»» User-friendly interface promotes easy operation

CARGO SPACE

»» Rear cargo area supports daily errands
»» Flexible cabin helps manage changing needs
»» Folding seat versatility expands carrying options
»» Midsize dimensions balance space and usability

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE

»» Confident all-wheel-drive feel in changing weather
»» Family-friendly interior space for daily use
»» Smooth ride quality on longer trips
»» Practical size with versatile cargo flexibility

The 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD stands out with the right mix of comfort, control, and usefulness. Its all-wheel-drive system helps inspire confidence on wet, snowy, or uneven roads, while the automatic transmission keeps every trip relaxed and refined. For drivers in Ontario, that added traction can make a real difference.

Inside, this 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD offers the kind of space that makes daily life easier. The three-row configuration gives you added flexibility for passengers, gear, or a mix of both. Whether you are heading to work, taking the kids to activities, or loading up for a weekend away, this SUV adapts with ease.

The Blue exterior gives this 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD a fresh and upscale look, while the Black interior adds a clean, timeless feel. The overall design is modern without being overdone, making it easy to enjoy for years to come. It looks right at home in the driveway, at the office, or on the road north.

With only 10,500 km, this used 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD offers low-kilometre value and the appeal of a nearly new SUV. It is a practical, capable, and refined option for shoppers who want everyday versatility from a trusted midsize Kia utility vehicle.

This 2025 Kia Sorento Ex Awd's VIN is: 5XYRHDJF6SG362406.

easy driving.

This 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD is a smart choice for drivers who want a midsize SUV with practical comfort and year-round confidence. Its clean


and busy family life in every season.

FEATURES OF THE Sorento Ex Awd

»» All-wheel drive for four-season road confidence
»» Automatic transmission for smooth daily driving
»» Three-row midsize SUV versatility built in
»» Blue exterior with Black interior finish

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES

»» Advanced driver-assistance features help support awareness
»» Strong body structure enhances occupant protection
»» Multiple airbags support everyday peace of mind
»» Stability systems help maintain composed handling

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY

»» Automatic transmission delivers smooth power consistently
»» All-wheel drive adds traction in weather
»» Responsive performance suits city and highway
»» Balanced efficiency for midsize SUV driving

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

»» Spacious cabin supports family-friendly daily comfort
»» Three-row layout adds flexible passenger seating
»» Easy entry height helps everyday access
»» Useful interior design keeps essentials organized

TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY

»» Modern infotainment layout keeps controls accessible
»» Clear driver information supports daily confidence
»» Connectivity features help simplify busy routines
»» User-friendly interface promotes easy operation

CARGO SPACE

»» Rear cargo area supports daily errands
»» Flexible cabin helps manage changing needs
»» Folding seat versatility expands carrying options
»» Midsize dimensions balance space and usability

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE

»» Confident all-wheel-drive feel in changing weather
»» Family-friendly interior space for daily use
»» Smooth ride quality on longer trips
»» Practical size with versatile cargo flexibility

The 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD stands out with the right mix of comfort


this 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD offers the kind of space that makes daily life easier. The three-row configuration gives you added flexibility for passengers


this SUV adapts with ease.

The Blue exterior gives this 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD a fresh and upscale look


this used 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD offers low-kilometre value and the appeal of a nearly new SUV. It is a practical


and refined option for shoppers who want everyday versatility from a trusted midsize Kia utility vehicle.

This 2025 Kia Sorento Ex Awd's VIN is: 5XYRHDJF6SG362406.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

GEAR
Control
capable
modern design
snowy
500 km
or loading up for a weekend away
weekend travel
at the office
Finished in blue with a black interior
useful cabin layout
or uneven roads
taking the kids to activities
this used 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD brings together family-ready space
confident all-wheel-drive control
and modern everyday usability. Offered by Peterborough Kia in Peterborough
it has 10
500 km on the odometer and an automatic transmission for smooth
and balanced road manners make it well suited for commuting
and usefulness. Its all-wheel-drive system helps inspire confidence on wet
while the automatic transmission keeps every trip relaxed and refined. For drivers in Ontario
that added traction can make a real difference. Inside
or a mix of both. Whether you are heading to work
while the Black interior adds a clean
timeless feel. The overall design is modern without being overdone
making it easy to enjoy for years to come. It looks right at home in the driveway
or on the road north. With only 10

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Peterborough Kia

Peterborough Kia

238 Lansdowne St East, Peterborough, ON K9L 2A3
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$42,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Peterborough Kia

705-741-1188

2025 Kia Sorento