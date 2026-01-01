$42,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Kia Sorento
EX AWD
2025 Kia Sorento
EX AWD
Location
Peterborough Kia
238 Lansdowne St East, Peterborough, ON K9L 2A3
705-741-1188
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 10,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD is a smart choice for drivers who want a midsize SUV with practical comfort and year-round confidence. Its clean, modern design, useful cabin layout, and balanced road manners make it well suited for commuting, weekend travel, and busy family life in every season.
FEATURES OF THE Sorento Ex Awd
»» All-wheel drive for four-season road confidence
»» Automatic transmission for smooth daily driving
»» Three-row midsize SUV versatility built in
»» Blue exterior with Black interior finish
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Advanced driver-assistance features help support awareness
»» Strong body structure enhances occupant protection
»» Multiple airbags support everyday peace of mind
»» Stability systems help maintain composed handling
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» Automatic transmission delivers smooth power consistently
»» All-wheel drive adds traction in weather
»» Responsive performance suits city and highway
»» Balanced efficiency for midsize SUV driving
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious cabin supports family-friendly daily comfort
»» Three-row layout adds flexible passenger seating
»» Easy entry height helps everyday access
»» Useful interior design keeps essentials organized
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Modern infotainment layout keeps controls accessible
»» Clear driver information supports daily confidence
»» Connectivity features help simplify busy routines
»» User-friendly interface promotes easy operation
CARGO SPACE
»» Rear cargo area supports daily errands
»» Flexible cabin helps manage changing needs
»» Folding seat versatility expands carrying options
»» Midsize dimensions balance space and usability
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Confident all-wheel-drive feel in changing weather
»» Family-friendly interior space for daily use
»» Smooth ride quality on longer trips
»» Practical size with versatile cargo flexibility
The 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD stands out with the right mix of comfort, control, and usefulness. Its all-wheel-drive system helps inspire confidence on wet, snowy, or uneven roads, while the automatic transmission keeps every trip relaxed and refined. For drivers in Ontario, that added traction can make a real difference.
Inside, this 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD offers the kind of space that makes daily life easier. The three-row configuration gives you added flexibility for passengers, gear, or a mix of both. Whether you are heading to work, taking the kids to activities, or loading up for a weekend away, this SUV adapts with ease.
The Blue exterior gives this 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD a fresh and upscale look, while the Black interior adds a clean, timeless feel. The overall design is modern without being overdone, making it easy to enjoy for years to come. It looks right at home in the driveway, at the office, or on the road north.
With only 10,500 km, this used 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD offers low-kilometre value and the appeal of a nearly new SUV. It is a practical, capable, and refined option for shoppers who want everyday versatility from a trusted midsize Kia utility vehicle.
This 2025 Kia Sorento Ex Awd's VIN is: 5XYRHDJF6SG362406.
easy driving.
This 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD is a smart choice for drivers who want a midsize SUV with practical comfort and year-round confidence. Its clean
and busy family life in every season.
FEATURES OF THE Sorento Ex Awd
»» All-wheel drive for four-season road confidence
»» Automatic transmission for smooth daily driving
»» Three-row midsize SUV versatility built in
»» Blue exterior with Black interior finish
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Advanced driver-assistance features help support awareness
»» Strong body structure enhances occupant protection
»» Multiple airbags support everyday peace of mind
»» Stability systems help maintain composed handling
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» Automatic transmission delivers smooth power consistently
»» All-wheel drive adds traction in weather
»» Responsive performance suits city and highway
»» Balanced efficiency for midsize SUV driving
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious cabin supports family-friendly daily comfort
»» Three-row layout adds flexible passenger seating
»» Easy entry height helps everyday access
»» Useful interior design keeps essentials organized
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Modern infotainment layout keeps controls accessible
»» Clear driver information supports daily confidence
»» Connectivity features help simplify busy routines
»» User-friendly interface promotes easy operation
CARGO SPACE
»» Rear cargo area supports daily errands
»» Flexible cabin helps manage changing needs
»» Folding seat versatility expands carrying options
»» Midsize dimensions balance space and usability
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Confident all-wheel-drive feel in changing weather
»» Family-friendly interior space for daily use
»» Smooth ride quality on longer trips
»» Practical size with versatile cargo flexibility
The 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD stands out with the right mix of comfort
this 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD offers the kind of space that makes daily life easier. The three-row configuration gives you added flexibility for passengers
this SUV adapts with ease.
The Blue exterior gives this 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD a fresh and upscale look
this used 2025 Kia Sorento EX AWD offers low-kilometre value and the appeal of a nearly new SUV. It is a practical
and refined option for shoppers who want everyday versatility from a trusted midsize Kia utility vehicle.
This 2025 Kia Sorento Ex Awd's VIN is: 5XYRHDJF6SG362406.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Peterborough Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Peterborough Kia
Peterborough Kia
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-741-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-741-1188