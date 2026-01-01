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2025 Nissan Kicks

6,590 KM

Details Features

$26,480

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Nissan Kicks

S

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14499577

2025 Nissan Kicks

S

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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Contact Seller

$26,480

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
6,590KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N8AP6BA9SL421458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6336
  • Mileage 6,590 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-4141

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$26,480

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2025 Nissan Kicks