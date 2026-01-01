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Discover the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and reliability with this pre-owned 2025 Nissan Sentra SV, available now at Trans Canada Nissan. Powered by a responsive 1.8L L4 SFI DOHC 16V engine, this Sentra delivers a smooth and fuel-efficient drive for your daily commute or weekend getaways.Enjoy peace of mind knowing this vehicle has had only one owner and has been exceptionally well maintained. Step inside to experience premium features including a spacious interior, advanced infotainment system with a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, rearview camera, keyless entry, and automatic climate control. The Sentra SV also offers advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and multiple airbags.Dont miss your chance to own a dependable and stylish sedan thats ready for the road ahead. Visit us today and take the 2025 Nissan Sentra SV for a test drive.

2025 Nissan Sentra

5,410 KM

Details Description Features

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle
14144323

2025 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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Contact Seller

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
5,410KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8CV6SY295055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,410 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and reliability with this pre-owned 2025 Nissan Sentra SV, available now at Trans Canada Nissan. Powered by a responsive 1.8L L4 SFI DOHC 16V engine, this Sentra delivers a smooth and fuel-efficient drive for your daily commute or weekend getaways.Enjoy peace of mind knowing this vehicle has had only one owner and has been exceptionally well maintained. Step inside to experience premium features including a spacious interior, advanced infotainment system with a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, rearview camera, keyless entry, and automatic climate control. The Sentra SV also offers advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and multiple airbags.Dont miss your chance to own a dependable and stylish sedan thats ready for the road ahead. Visit us today and take the 2025 Nissan Sentra SV for a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2025 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Peterborough, ON
2025 Nissan Sentra SV 5,410 KM $24,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-XXXX

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705-743-4141

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$24,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2025 Nissan Sentra