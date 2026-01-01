$24,980+ taxes & licensing
2025 Nissan Sentra
SV
2025 Nissan Sentra
SV
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$24,980
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,410 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and reliability with this pre-owned 2025 Nissan Sentra SV, available now at Trans Canada Nissan. Powered by a responsive 1.8L L4 SFI DOHC 16V engine, this Sentra delivers a smooth and fuel-efficient drive for your daily commute or weekend getaways.Enjoy peace of mind knowing this vehicle has had only one owner and has been exceptionally well maintained. Step inside to experience premium features including a spacious interior, advanced infotainment system with a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, rearview camera, keyless entry, and automatic climate control. The Sentra SV also offers advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and multiple airbags.Dont miss your chance to own a dependable and stylish sedan thats ready for the road ahead. Visit us today and take the 2025 Nissan Sentra SV for a test drive.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
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Additional Features
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705-743-4141