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2025 Nissan Sentra

20,275 KM

Details Features

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Nissan Sentra

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14499574

2025 Nissan Sentra

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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Contact Seller

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
20,275KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8BV0SY313034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6337
  • Mileage 20,275 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Safety

Parking Distance Sensors

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-4141

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$23,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2025 Nissan Sentra