$26,999
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lambton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-888-695-6150
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
3208 Petrolia Line RR #4, Petrolia, ON N0N 1R0
121,232KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8492776
- Stock #: 5081
- VIN: 1C4PJMBS8GW128656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,232 KM
Vehicle Description
If youre looking for a ton of SUV at an affordable price, youll want to move this iconic Jeep to the top of your shopping list. Trailhawk package with tow hooks, upgraded aluminum wheels, and leather interior makes this 4X4 a head turner! Theyll think you paid more. Act fast.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
3208 Petrolia Line RR #4, Petrolia, ON N0N 1R0