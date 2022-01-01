2018 Ford Edge

- Listing ID: 8080981
- Stock #: 31244A
- VIN: 2FMPK4K9XJBB92373
-
Exterior Colour
Grey
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
5
-
Stock #
31244A
-
Mileage
27,712 KM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Driver Restriction Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.