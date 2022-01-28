$CALL+ tax & licensing
MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC
2019 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali
4219 Oil Heritage Road, Petrolia, ON N0N 1R0
76,287KM
Used
- Stock #: 2470101
- VIN: 1GT12SEY2KF233662
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour H2X Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,287 KM
Vehicle Description
Sierra Denali 2500 Crew C
