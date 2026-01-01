$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Denali
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Denali
Location
MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC
4219 Oil Heritage Road, Petrolia, ON N0N 1R0
1-877-719-4980
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,343 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience premium refinement, commanding V8 performance and professional-grade capability in this 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Crew Cab 4WD. Available at MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC in Petrolia, Ontario, this pre-owned luxury pickup is an excellent choice for towing, family travel, demanding workdays and weekend adventures.
Powered by a 6.2L V8 gasoline engine producing 420 horsepower and 460 lb.-ft. of torque, this Sierra Denali delivers strong acceleration and confident capability. The engine is paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission, while four-wheel drive provides added traction on snowy roads, gravel lanes and changing job-site conditions.
The upscale Denali cabin offers spacious Crew Cab seating, premium materials and a quiet, comfortable driving environment. GMCs Adaptive Ride Control continuously adjusts the suspension to help provide a composed ride when commuting, hauling or trailering.
The versatile six-function GMC MultiPro Tailgate improves access to the cargo bed and provides practical solutions for loading, unloading and transporting equipment. Modern infotainment, smartphone connectivity and advanced trailering technology add convenience and confidence to every drive.
Visit MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC to explore this used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale near Sarnia, Strathroy, London and throughout Lambton County.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC
Email MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC
MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC
Primary
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-877-719-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-877-719-4980