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<p>Experience premium refinement, commanding V8 performance and professional-grade capability in this <strong>2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Crew Cab 4WD</strong>. Available at MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC in Petrolia, Ontario, this pre-owned luxury pickup is an excellent choice for towing, family travel, demanding workdays and weekend adventures.</p><p>Powered by a <strong>6.2L V8 gasoline engine</strong> producing 420 horsepower and 460 lb.-ft. of torque, this Sierra Denali delivers strong acceleration and confident capability. The engine is paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission, while four-wheel drive provides added traction on snowy roads, gravel lanes and changing job-site conditions.</p><p>The upscale Denali cabin offers spacious Crew Cab seating, premium materials and a quiet, comfortable driving environment. GMCs Adaptive Ride Control continuously adjusts the suspension to help provide a composed ride when commuting, hauling or trailering.</p><p>The versatile <strong>six-function GMC MultiPro Tailgate</strong> improves access to the cargo bed and provides practical solutions for loading, unloading and transporting equipment. Modern infotainment, smartphone connectivity and advanced trailering technology add convenience and confidence to every drive.</p><p>Visit MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC to explore this <strong>used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale near Sarnia, Strathroy, London and throughout Lambton County</strong>.</p>

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

104,343 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Denali

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14458786

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Denali

Location

MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC

4219 Oil Heritage Road, Petrolia, ON N0N 1R0

1-877-719-4980

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
104,343KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU9FEL8MG457055

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,343 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience premium refinement, commanding V8 performance and professional-grade capability in this 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Crew Cab 4WD. Available at MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC in Petrolia, Ontario, this pre-owned luxury pickup is an excellent choice for towing, family travel, demanding workdays and weekend adventures.

Powered by a 6.2L V8 gasoline engine producing 420 horsepower and 460 lb.-ft. of torque, this Sierra Denali delivers strong acceleration and confident capability. The engine is paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission, while four-wheel drive provides added traction on snowy roads, gravel lanes and changing job-site conditions.

The upscale Denali cabin offers spacious Crew Cab seating, premium materials and a quiet, comfortable driving environment. GMCs Adaptive Ride Control continuously adjusts the suspension to help provide a composed ride when commuting, hauling or trailering.

The versatile six-function GMC MultiPro Tailgate improves access to the cargo bed and provides practical solutions for loading, unloading and transporting equipment. Modern infotainment, smartphone connectivity and advanced trailering technology add convenience and confidence to every drive.

Visit MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC to explore this used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale near Sarnia, Strathroy, London and throughout Lambton County.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Keyless Entry;Running Boards
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC

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4219 Oil Heritage Road, Petrolia, ON N0N 1R0
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MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC

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2021 GMC Sierra 1500