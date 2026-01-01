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2023 GMC Sierra 3500
HD 4WD Crew Cab Standard Box SLT
2023 GMC Sierra 3500
HD 4WD Crew Cab Standard Box SLT
Location
MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC
4219 Oil Heritage Road, Petrolia, ON N0N 1R0
1-877-719-4980
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
111,111KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49UEY0PF250049
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,111 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Running Boards
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC
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4219 Oil Heritage Road, Petrolia, ON N0N 1R0
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MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC
1-877-719-4980
2023 GMC Sierra 3500