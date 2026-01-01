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2023 GMC Sierra 3500

111,111 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2023 GMC Sierra 3500

HD 4WD Crew Cab Standard Box SLT

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14523817

2023 GMC Sierra 3500

HD 4WD Crew Cab Standard Box SLT

Location

MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC

4219 Oil Heritage Road, Petrolia, ON N0N 1R0

1-877-719-4980

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
111,111KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49UEY0PF250049

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,111 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

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Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Running Boards
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC

MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC

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4219 Oil Heritage Road, Petrolia, ON N0N 1R0
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MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC

1-877-719-4980

2023 GMC Sierra 3500