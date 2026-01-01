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<p>Experience commanding performance, sophisticated design and first-class technology in this new <strong>2026 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Sport 4WD</strong>. Finished with a striking black exterior and premium black interior, this full-size luxury SUV is available at MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC in Petrolia, Ontario. The VIN confirms the Platinum Sport trim, four-wheel drive and 6.2L V8 powertrain.</p><p>Powered by a <strong>6.2L V8 engine</strong> producing 420 horsepower and 460 lb.-ft. of torque, the Escalade delivers smooth, confident acceleration and impressive capability. Its advanced four-wheel-drive system provides added control through changing Ontario weather and road conditions.</p><p>Inside, three-row seating provides generous space for family, clients and luggage. Premium materials, exceptional craftsmanship and a refined cabin create a comfortable environment for both daily driving and long-distance travel. The expansive <strong>55-inch Horizon Display</strong> places infotainment, navigation and vehicle information across the front row, while Google built-in compatibility keeps essential apps and services easily accessible.</p><p>Standard Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance technology, advanced safety features and Cadillacs signature exterior lighting add convenience, awareness and unmistakable road presence.</p><p>Visit MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC to explore this <strong>2026 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Sport 4WD for sale near Sarnia, Strathroy, London and throughout Lambton County</strong>.</p>

2026 Cadillac Escalade

Details Description Features

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2026 Cadillac Escalade

4WD Platinum Sport

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14458780

2026 Cadillac Escalade

4WD Platinum Sport

Location

MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC

4219 Oil Heritage Road, Petrolia, ON N0N 1R0

1-877-719-4980

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+ taxes & licensing

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VIN 1GYS9GKL2TR124845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Experience commanding performance, sophisticated design and first-class technology in this new 2026 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Sport 4WD. Finished with a striking black exterior and premium black interior, this full-size luxury SUV is available at MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC in Petrolia, Ontario. The VIN confirms the Platinum Sport trim, four-wheel drive and 6.2L V8 powertrain.

Powered by a 6.2L V8 engine producing 420 horsepower and 460 lb.-ft. of torque, the Escalade delivers smooth, confident acceleration and impressive capability. Its advanced four-wheel-drive system provides added control through changing Ontario weather and road conditions.

Inside, three-row seating provides generous space for family, clients and luggage. Premium materials, exceptional craftsmanship and a refined cabin create a comfortable environment for both daily driving and long-distance travel. The expansive 55-inch Horizon Display places infotainment, navigation and vehicle information across the front row, while Google built-in compatibility keeps essential apps and services easily accessible.

Standard Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance technology, advanced safety features and Cadillacs signature exterior lighting add convenience, awareness and unmistakable road presence.

Visit MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC to explore this 2026 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Sport 4WD for sale near Sarnia, Strathroy, London and throughout Lambton County.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Running Boards;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;DVD / Entertainment;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Third Row;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2026 Cadillac Escalade