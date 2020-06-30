Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Chevrolet Express

16,098 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

Contact Seller
2003 Chevrolet Express

2003 Chevrolet Express

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Chevrolet Express

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

  1. 5319944
  2. 5319944
  3. 5319944
  4. 5319944
  5. 5319944
  6. 5319944
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $895

  • Listing ID: 5319944
  • VIN: 1GCFG25XX31134116

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

16,098KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 16,098 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing

2009 GMC Yukon SLT
 225,719 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Malib...
 123,109 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Maxima 3...
 192,109 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

416-264-XXXX

(click to show)

416-264-2055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory