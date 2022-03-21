Menu
2003 GMC Yukon

156,109 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

2003 GMC Yukon

2003 GMC Yukon

SLT

2003 GMC Yukon

SLT

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

156,109KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8868008
  • VIN: 1GKEK13Z13Z13R313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Champagne
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,109 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Climate Control
Transmission Overdrive Switch

