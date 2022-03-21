2003 GMC Yukon

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$5,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 1 0 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8868008

8868008 VIN: 1GKEK13Z13Z13R313

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Champagne

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 156,109 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Rear Seat Audio Controls Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.