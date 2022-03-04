Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Toyota Camry

207,500 KM

Details Description Features

$2,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,799

+ taxes & licensing

Manisha Motors

647-996-6767

Contact Seller
2003 Toyota Camry

2003 Toyota Camry

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Manisha Motors

2059 Bayly St Unit A2-12, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-996-6767

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,799

+ taxes & licensing

207,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8595713
  • Stock #: 1266
  • VIN: JTDBF32K030121266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Clean Carfax, Starts and drives, A/C, Heat, Power Windows. Locks, Mirrors, Radio working. Some rust spots and scratches, will need work on front bumper. Rest you and your mechanic will have to check it out in-person.

Copy paste this link to view carfax report  -  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hipR4YfOoS9uap6OYsP8DoHGRE/4hXgj

Selling AS-IS. NOT CERTIFIED - As per OMVIC  - This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

Inspection of the vehicles by appointment only. To book an appointment call or text 6479966767 

We are located at 2059 Bayly St, Unit A2-12, Pickering. ON. L1V2P8.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Manisha Motors

2003 Toyota Camry LE
 207,500 KM
$2,799 + tax & lic

Email Manisha Motors

Manisha Motors

Manisha Motors

2059 Bayly St Unit A2-12, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

647-996-XXXX

(click to show)

647-996-6767

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory