$2,799+ tax & licensing
647-996-6767
2003 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
Manisha Motors
2059 Bayly St Unit A2-12, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8595713
- Stock #: 1266
- VIN: JTDBF32K030121266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 207,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Clean Carfax, Starts and drives, A/C, Heat, Power Windows. Locks, Mirrors, Radio working. Some rust spots and scratches, will need work on front bumper. Rest you and your mechanic will have to check it out in-person.
Copy paste this link to view carfax report - https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hipR4YfOoS9uap6OYsP8DoHGRE/4hXgj
Selling AS-IS. NOT CERTIFIED - As per OMVIC - This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
Inspection of the vehicles by appointment only. To book an appointment call or text 6479966767
Vehicle Features
